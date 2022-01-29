Oribel Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 286.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $145.42 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

