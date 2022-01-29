Oribel Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 16,000 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in SEA by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after buying an additional 85,353 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,107 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $41,494,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 781.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.75.

SE stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.83. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $119.41 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

