Oribel Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Oribel Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 166.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 45,495 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,181.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after buying an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $71.87 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.92.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.