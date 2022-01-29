Oribel Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,766,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $80.16 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

