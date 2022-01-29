Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases 6,000 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $296.35 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.04 and its 200 day moving average is $323.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

