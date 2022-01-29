Oribel Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 159,200 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,825,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $110,268,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $195.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.09 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

