Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 231,900 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oribel Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 231,900 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total transaction of $2,000,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,331 shares of company stock worth $68,463,817. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $222.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.21 and its 200 day moving average is $263.06. The stock has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

