Origin Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $259.50 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $259.50 million and approximately $624,598.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.23 or 0.06799098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,917.51 or 0.99722121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 260,049,913 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

