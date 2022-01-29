Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Holdings Decreased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Orion Biotech Opportunities were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $503,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIAU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.85.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

