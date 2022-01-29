Ormeus Ecosystem Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $223,119.94 and $244,376.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.20 or 0.06732747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,280.59 or 0.99773121 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

