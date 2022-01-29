Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.97

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and traded as low as C$8.03. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 70,657 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.40.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

