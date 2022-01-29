Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.24

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.24 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 12.94 ($0.17). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,139,930 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.25. The company has a market cap of £23.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

