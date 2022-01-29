Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 235.8% in January

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 235.8% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of ORVMF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Orvana Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.39.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.