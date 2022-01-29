Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 235.8% in January

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 235.8% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ORVMF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Orvana Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp. engages in the evaluation, development and mining of precious and base metal deposits. Its properties include El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine, and Don Mario Mine. The company was founded on May 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

