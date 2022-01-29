OST (OST) Market Capitalization Hits $1.53 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, OST has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $29,293.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00107945 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

