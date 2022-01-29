Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, a growth of 244.0% from the December 31st total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,427,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at about $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 288,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.0% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

