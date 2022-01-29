PAC Global (PAC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00056109 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.00349242 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

