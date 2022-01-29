PAC Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.93 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $30.93 million and approximately $195,326.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,062,630,482 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

