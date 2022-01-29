Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL)’s share price rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.30. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 98.68% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

