Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Shares Up 1.9%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.28. 3,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.