Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.06 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

