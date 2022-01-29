Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in January

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBMLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.