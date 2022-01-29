Pangolin Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $29.36 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.23 or 0.06799098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,917.51 or 0.99722121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,963,833 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

