Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.00. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -299.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Papa John’s International stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Papa John’s International worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

