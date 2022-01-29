PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Brokerages predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce $74.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.59 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $58.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $276.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. PAR Technology has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $939.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 390,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 64,070 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

