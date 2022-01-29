Parachute (PAR) One Day Volume Hits $159,011.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $421,283.35 and $159,011.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029323 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

