Parametrica Management Ltd Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,318.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,384.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.