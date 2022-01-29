Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.27). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

PRTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $3.73 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $210,335.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.