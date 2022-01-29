Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

PK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $126,440,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after buying an additional 2,851,024 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after buying an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 1,675,158 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,845,000 after buying an additional 1,263,800 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

