Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Parker-Hannifin worth $95,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $308.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.42 and its 200-day moving average is $305.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $260.43 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.