ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0665 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $2,056.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,471.58 or 0.99976388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00075372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021387 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033743 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002363 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.57 or 0.00492639 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

