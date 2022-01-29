PARSIQ Market Capitalization Achieves $49.62 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $49.62 million and $545,492.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

