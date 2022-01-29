Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys 3,296 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises about 1.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $146.54 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

