Pavion Blue Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.7% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,675,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,687 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,494 shares of company stock valued at $91,757,751. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $160.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. The company has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.