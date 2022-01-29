Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 145,810 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145,810 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 1.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

GE stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

