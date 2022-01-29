Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1,052.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,512 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

