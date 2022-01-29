PayPie Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 55% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $173.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 52.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00107945 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

