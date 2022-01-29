PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of PDC Energy worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 90.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

