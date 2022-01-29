PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 34,034 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of PDC Energy worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 412,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,152,000.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

