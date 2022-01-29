Peanut Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $462,528.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00107945 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.