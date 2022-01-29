Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.74. Approximately 21,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 19,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$53.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Pediapharm alerts:

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediapharm Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Corporation, a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women, across media platforms including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.