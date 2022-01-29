PegNet Price Up 61% Over Last Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $86,348.35 and $1,640.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.60 or 0.06781446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,807.58 or 0.99855991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003203 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

