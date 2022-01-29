Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 309.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up 1.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Pembina Pipeline worth $278,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $50,527,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.7% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,476,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,790,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -829.13%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

