Peony (PNY) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peony has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $23.30 million and approximately $76,630.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 109,325,492 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

