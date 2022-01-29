Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS PFBX remained flat at $$17.50 during trading on Friday. Peoples Financial has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Peoples Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

