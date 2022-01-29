PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Cap Achieves $1.61 Million

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $1,370.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00125766 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

