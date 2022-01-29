PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $98,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.