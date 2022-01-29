PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $169.43 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

