PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the December 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PetroTal stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. PetroTal has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.
PetroTal Company Profile
