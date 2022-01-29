Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$2.15 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE PRQ traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.37. The company had a trading volume of 304,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,429. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.35 million and a PE ratio of -342.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.13. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.70.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.