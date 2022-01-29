Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $47,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

